Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.36 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. ImmunoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 404.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 80.3%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.