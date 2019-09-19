Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.21 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.17. In other hand, ImmuCell Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 23.1%. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.