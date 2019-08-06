Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 127.71 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 696.30% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $10.75. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 104.19% and its average price target is $18.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 65% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.