Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 59.34 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 36.1 Current Ratio and a 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 714.39%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 539.22% and its average target price is $31.8. The results provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 37%. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.