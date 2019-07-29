Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

As Biotechnology companies, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 571.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 67.3%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.