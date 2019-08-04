Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.01 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 708.27% at a $10.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.