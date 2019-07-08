Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.41 N/A -4.54 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 4.08 which is 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 536.09% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $10.75. Competitively the average price target of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 601.11% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 25.7%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance.

On 7 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.