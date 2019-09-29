Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,009,930,038.37% -108.5% -80.6% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,724,392.82% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 21.3% respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.