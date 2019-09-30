Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,009,930,038.37% -108.5% -80.6% Aravive Inc. 74,458,204.33% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Aravive Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 30%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.