Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,009,930,038.37% -108.5% -80.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 209,777,227.72% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 78.8%. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.