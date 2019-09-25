Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 67.15 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 46.2% respectively. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.