Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) Reaches $1.34 52-Week Low; MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) Sentiment Is 0.45

The stock of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.25 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.34 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $35.87 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $1.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.51 million less. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 39,787 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 65.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL DATA FOR REZAFUNGIN; 08/03/2018 Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 2018 Meeting; 21/03/2018 – CDTX: STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE; 04/04/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases 2018; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 1.7% Position in Cidara; 21/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Provides Clinical Data Updates for its Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cidara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDTX); 19/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Lead Antifungal Rezafungin

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.35, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 5 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.26 million shares, down from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cidara Therapeutics has $15 highest and $7 lowest target. $10.75’s average target is 702.24% above currents $1.34 stock price. Cidara Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Needham maintained the shares of CDTX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 1.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $35.87 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid.

The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 19,027 shares traded. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $50.02 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments.