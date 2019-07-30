Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 628.81% and an $10.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 7.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.