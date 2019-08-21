Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparing side by side

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.20 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.17 beta means Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, with potential upside of 678.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 133.43% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.