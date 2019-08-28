Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 103 65.81 N/A -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta means Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 117.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 602.61% upside potential and an average price target of $10.75. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $115, while its potential upside is 15.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 88.2%. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.