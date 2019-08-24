Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.82 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SIGA Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 651.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.