Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 18.11M -2.66 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,040,445,823.28% -108.5% -80.6% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,334,452,064.79% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta indicates that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.