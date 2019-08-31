Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparison side by side

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.92 beta and it is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 539.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.75. Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 0.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 58.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.