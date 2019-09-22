Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 268.42% upside potential and an average price target of $7. Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $37, with potential upside of 167.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.