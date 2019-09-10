Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 65.01 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.