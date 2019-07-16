Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

Since Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 13.73 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 567.70% and an $10.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 2.5% respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.