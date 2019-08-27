Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.54 N/A -0.87 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 616.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.75. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 664.53% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.