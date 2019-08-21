Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 678.99% upside potential and an average target price of $10.75. On the other hand, NuCana plc’s potential upside is 158.06% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NuCana plc, analysts view.

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NuCana plc

On 5 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.