Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparing side by side

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.