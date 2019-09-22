Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 25.9%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.