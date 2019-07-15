Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 532.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.