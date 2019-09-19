Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparing side by side

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.21 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 12.8%. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.