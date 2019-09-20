Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparing side by side

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 258.97% upside potential and an average price target of $7. Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 190.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.