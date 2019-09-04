Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparing side by side

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.17 shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 368.09% and an $11 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.