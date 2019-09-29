Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 18.11M -2.66 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,029,620,785.72% -108.5% -80.6% Aravive Inc. 74,573,643.41% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 30% respectively. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.