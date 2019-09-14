Cibc World Markets Upped Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $1.92 Million; Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Cme Group (CME) Position by $842,348

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 974,804 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 50,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 255,765 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 205,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Gold Council launches guidelines for environment, governance issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has invested 0.13% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oppenheimer And Close Ltd Co holds 18,897 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 261,582 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.25M shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.24 million shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc reported 150,941 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,071 shares. Tci Wealth has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prudential reported 891,479 shares stake. 89.72M are held by Vanguard. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.1% or 116,893 shares. Profund Advisors Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 147,399 shares. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.62% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 4,066 shares to 17,056 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 80,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,813 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 10,459 shares to 37,108 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.