Cibc World Markets Upped Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $1.76 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Stake in Western Digital (WDC) as Market Value Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.03M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 8.86 million shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 108.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 16,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 32,230 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, up from 15,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 1.16M shares traded or 71.64% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd holds 0.04% or 13,961 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 8,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.05% or 23,814 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 53,862 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 3.52M shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co holds 42,049 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Republic Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 201,911 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 5,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 71,007 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) owns 66,195 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc reported 121,429 shares. Private Advisor Limited stated it has 10,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,165 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $91.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 237,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,470 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 1.64M shares to 452,939 shares, valued at $56.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,866 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR).