Cibc World Markets Upped Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Holding By $76.29 Million; Voya Investment Management Cut Southern Co (SO) Position By $2.25 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 44,124 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 538,967 shares with $27.85 million value, down from 583,091 last quarter. Southern Co now has $57.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) stake by 89.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 1.86M shares as Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 3.94 million shares with $165.12 million value, up from 2.08M last quarter. Brookfield Infrast Partners now has $11.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 3.56M shares traded or 1090.90% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 14/03/2018 – APAX’S ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN BIP WORTH MORE THAN 200 MILLION EUROS; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-$10 billion worth of Brookfield deals in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 34,187 shares to 59,450 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 3,813 shares and now owns 16,969 shares. Crescent Pt Energy Corp (Call) (NYSE:CPG) was reduced too.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Northwestern Corp stake by 4,338 shares to 306,728 valued at $21.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Virtu Finl Inc stake by 99,122 shares and now owns 111,739 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. 90,942 shares were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P, worth $4.42M. On Tuesday, March 5 Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,000 shares. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.