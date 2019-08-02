Cibc World Markets Trimmed Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position By $627,825; Western Union Co (WU) Sentiment Is 1.02

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 41,855 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 383,929 shares with $6.02M value, down from 425,784 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $8.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 5.53 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4′; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 07/05/2018 – HISTADRUT: ISRAEL HEALTH MINISTRY OPPOSES CLOSURE OF TEVA PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 26/04/2018 – Teva to reduce size of board after June shareholder’s’ meeting; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Western Union Co (WU) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 186 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 183 trimmed and sold equity positions in Western Union Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 430.12 million shares, up from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Union Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 148 Increased: 131 New Position: 55.

The stock increased 4.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 6.82M shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. The Western Union Company (WU) has risen 4.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.53 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 8.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company for 13.40 million shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 11.39 million shares or 6.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 3% in the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 585,316 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $1200 target in Monday, June 3 report. Wells Fargo maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $18 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of TEVA in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $622.72M for 3.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.