Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) as Market Value Rose; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Upped Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Stake by $7.78 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 28,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 33,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 215.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 518,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 759,949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 241,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 351,526 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 30/05/2018 – Dicerna Doses First Primary Hyperoxaluria Patient with DCR-PHXC in Group B Portion of PHYOX Phase 1 Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9,971 shares to 462,229 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,889 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC cuts rating on BioCryst on disappointing BCX7353 data; down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)â€™s Recently Published U.S. Patent Application A Blockbuster? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boehringer Ingelheim in-licenses second target under partnership with Dicerna – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dicerna: An RNA Therapy-Based 21st Century Likely Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Presents At H.C. Wainwright & Co. Annual Global Life Sciences Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold DRNA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.15 million shares or 2.31% less from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Sio Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 526,059 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 25,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2.19M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 253,556 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 613 shares. Birchview Capital LP invested 0.43% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 28,754 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 1.15M shares. Manchester Capital Management Llc reported 18,857 shares. Century reported 194,530 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 72,163 shares. Artal Gru has 0.64% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,800 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43,742 shares to 286,147 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 19.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 93,355 are held by Decatur Cap. Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Df Dent And reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Forbes J M And Company Llp has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,225 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc Inc Limited Com invested 0.97% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 457,231 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Argi Invest Ser Lc holds 4,764 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 20 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C invested in 0.75% or 1.84M shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Company holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 84,600 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 31,518 shares. 10,824 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. Moreover, Stevens Mgmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).