Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $27.81 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Declined, Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 15.50 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 524,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 801,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.28 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 10.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 171,552 shares to 321,552 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,154 were accumulated by Stanley. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 2.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 3.64 million shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 77,107 shares. Barbara Oil Communications owns 68,951 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Limited Co invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penobscot Inv Management Company invested 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 1.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Friess Associates Ltd Liability reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 153,515 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 5,535 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc holds 240,683 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 184,903 shares. 50,181 were accumulated by Brandes Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 82,984 shares stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.79 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 469,830 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.08% or 880,777 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.15% or 12.83M shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vanguard Gp reported 86.10 million shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.07% or 29,588 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 13,000 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 3,233 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 3,295 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,995 shares. 902 are held by Huntington National Bank. Rech Global Investors, a California-based fund reported 17.87 million shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 77,660 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares to 652,648 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 171,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.