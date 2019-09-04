Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Brightcove Has 1.12 Sentiment

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 53.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 46,322 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 39,632 shares with $4.33M value, down from 85,954 last quarter. American Express Co now has $96.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 3.20 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN

Brightcove Inc (BCOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 38 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 34 sold and reduced stakes in Brightcove Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 26.47 million shares, down from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Brightcove Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 29 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.04% or 46,533 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Ser has invested 4.92% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 572,214 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Co owns 21,161 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston Lc holds 22,583 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability invested in 20,556 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 317 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fjarde Ap reported 234,420 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pioneer Bank N A Or has 2,895 shares. Barr E S And stated it has 213,797 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 677,888 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Axa invested in 696,829 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 16.78% above currents $117.6 stock price. American Express had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Monday, July 22. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 41,113 shares to 496,785 valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 194,263 shares and now owns 21.04M shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. for 2.23 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 438,177 shares or 5.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trigran Investments Inc. has 5.01% invested in the company for 3.48 million shares. The California-based Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has invested 2.34% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 358,859 shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.