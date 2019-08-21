Cibc World Markets Trimmed Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS) by $23.49 Million as Share Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Aspiriant Has Trimmed by $376,370 Its Stake

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 30,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.71. About 275,706 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (FIS) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 207,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 387,674 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.85 million, down from 595,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 249,135 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.12 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,408 shares to 122,689 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,846 shares to 287,016 shares, valued at $29.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 49,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

