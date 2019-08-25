Cibc World Markets Trimmed Exelon Com (EXC) Holding; Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Merck (MRK) Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Exelon Corp Com (EXC) stake by 91.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 1.48M shares as Exelon Corp Com (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 130,434 shares with $6.54 million value, down from 1.61M last quarter. Exelon Corp Com now has $43.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Merck (MRK) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 18,162 shares as Merck (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 548,961 shares with $45.66M value, down from 567,123 last quarter. Merck now has $217.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,816 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has 3,210 shares. Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.74% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cohen Capital invested in 0.12% or 5,967 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 1.24M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8,714 shares. Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.68% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com stated it has 70,333 shares. Mcrae Mngmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cutler Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 123,160 shares. 6,650 are held by Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 2.7% or 110,701 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Mngmt Co Lc reported 1.14% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 8.11% above currents $84.94 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $51.13’s average target is 13.93% above currents $44.88 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49.5000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14.