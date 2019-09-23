Cibc World Markets Trimmed By $10.28 Million Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD. (REEMF) Shorts Decreased By 96.09%

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 69.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 67,171 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 29,269 shares with $4.50M value, down from 96,440 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $22.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 473,632 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach

RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) had a decrease of 96.09% in short interest. REEMF’s SI was 3,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 96.09% from 92,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.36. About 77,824 shares traded. Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184.25’s average target is 37.38% above currents $134.12 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Imperial Capital maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $185 target. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abrams Bison Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 507,000 shares or 8.09% of the stock. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Limited Liability has invested 1.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sei Invs Com holds 0.13% or 262,236 shares. Hsbc Public Llc reported 105,716 shares stake. 26 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital Inc. 41,725 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Board. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Kingfisher Ltd Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1,400 shares. Cibc Asset reported 38,028 shares stake. York Capital Management Glob Advisors Ltd owns 1.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 171,050 shares. Ariel Llc accumulated 0.8% or 411,940 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny reported 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Argent Company holds 2,724 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. On Tuesday, August 27 THOMPSON J KENNETH bought $60,505 worth of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 500 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 15.45 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.65 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and rare earth element deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.