Cibc World Markets Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Upped by $3.12 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $5.03 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 13,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 275,198 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80 million, up from 261,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 7,176 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 1,492 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Management accumulated 175,793 shares. Bridges Invest Management reported 312,382 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 464,712 shares. Johnson Grp has 2,727 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 33,213 shares stake. Appleton Partners Ma holds 5,371 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,152 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Argent Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3.44% or 399,704 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Lc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rdl Financial has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 726,496 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 96,678 shares to 14,233 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 7,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,930 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).