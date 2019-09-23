Cibc World Markets Stake in Jabil (JBL) Decreased by $300,700; Mackenzie Financial Decreased Its Belden (BDC) Holding by $3.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 7,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 16,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 1.97 million shares traded or 86.05% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 93.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 51,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The hedge fund held 3,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203,000, down from 55,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 474,598 shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC – PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 350 MLN OF 3.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/03/2018 – BELDEN REPORTS REDEMPTION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PACT; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 6,709 shares. Axa reported 104,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street owns 1.53M shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 585,829 shares. 1,980 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 4,791 shares. Comerica State Bank has 86,764 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 45,659 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 24,038 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc holds 0% or 5,260 shares. Asset Management One reported 231 shares stake. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership reported 15,540 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 24 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Fmr Lc stated it has 158,600 shares.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 17.44% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.72 per share. BDC’s profit will be $64.55M for 8.96 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.16% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 269,982 shares to 466,437 shares, valued at $21.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 35,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 42,309 shares to 293,250 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 85 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Paloma Mgmt reported 71,557 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 10,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 41,200 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.06% or 40,476 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 44,977 shares. 64,258 are held by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. 628,295 are owned by Invesco Limited. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 100 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Bailard has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Citigroup holds 285,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comm Savings Bank stated it has 22,399 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.