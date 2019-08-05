Cibc World Markets Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Raised by $9.52 Million as Stock Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 55.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 70,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 196,913 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.68M, up from 126,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.97M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 841 shares to 16,114 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,535 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,510 shares. 30 are owned by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 835,506 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 3,075 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,172 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,593 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2.32 million shares. Kwmg Lc holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc reported 140 shares stake. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0.53% or 20,730 shares. Capital Inv Counsel holds 0.51% or 10,170 shares. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability reported 5,783 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,500 shares.

