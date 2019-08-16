Cibc World Markets Stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Has Lifted by $76.29 Million; Gilman Hill Asset Management Holding in Ventas (VTR) Trimmed by $3.82 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 89.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.12 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 343,603 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-$10 billion worth of Brookfield deals in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 2.06M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 298,072 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $52.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.