Cibc World Markets Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $651,634; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Stake by $1.40 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $206.72. About 3.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 150,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.19 million, up from 146,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 335,895 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,679 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Co has invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.13M shares or 3.59% of the stock. Page Arthur B owns 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,871 shares. American Assets Invest Management Limited Liability holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,500 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 1.40M shares. Crawford Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 136,726 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 148,813 shares. Mariner Ltd Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 663,367 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited accumulated 118,218 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Oregon-based Vista Partners Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 82,588 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,004 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 9,343 shares to 133,487 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

