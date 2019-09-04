Cibc World Markets Raised Its Encana (Call) (ECA) Holding; P2 Capital Partners Increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stake

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Encana Corp (Call) (ECA) stake by 220.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 619,000 shares as Encana Corp (Call) (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 900,000 shares with $6.52M value, up from 281,000 last quarter. Encana Corp (Call) now has $5.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 18.18M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) stake by 24.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc acquired 232,086 shares as Fuller H B Co (FUL)’s stock rose 0.95%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.17 million shares with $56.93M value, up from 938,300 last quarter. Fuller H B Co now has $2.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 224,794 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 12,805 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 356,724 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 12,488 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 34,138 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 175,821 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 6,588 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 97,036 shares. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd has 0.68% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.15% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Diversified Trust accumulated 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,530 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 100,084 shares to 93,634 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) stake by 2.04M shares and now owns 176,000 shares. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) was reduced too.