Cibc World Markets Raised Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake by $422,368 as Stock Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) as Market Valuation Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 89.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 26,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 55,905 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 29,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 2.06 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 53,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 31,470 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 85,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 72,955 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 219,677 shares. Moreover, James has 0.04% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.59% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 63,728 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 53,800 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,971 were reported by Hl Fincl Ltd Company. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 281,935 shares. 274,651 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct invested in 2.31 million shares or 2.3% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 11,098 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 1.54M shares. Amer Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 47,726 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,402 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.16% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 48,719 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,370 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 317,738 shares to 432,815 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 72,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Put).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $82.18 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 0.12% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 2.90 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.82 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 47,855 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 890 shares in its portfolio. 11,449 were reported by Element Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 28,400 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,375 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation owns 13,730 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech reported 13,035 shares stake. Motco holds 0% or 1,769 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 73,327 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 16,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 361,052 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 18,739 shares to 31,265 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,942 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).