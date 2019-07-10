Cibc World Markets Raised By $666,996 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; Premier Asset Managment Has Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding By $557,460

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 3,586 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 38,128 shares with $7.13 million value, up from 34,542 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $52.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.1. About 272,725 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 978 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 24,885 shares with $14.20 million value, down from 25,863 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $533.21. About 209,416 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew also sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Among 5 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25 to “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19600 target.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 43,794 shares to 73,876 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) stake by 152,815 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,302 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company owns 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,820 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.17% or 449,760 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 5,515 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca reported 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lvw Ltd has 3,396 shares. 491,076 are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. 108,790 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Ima Wealth invested in 0.08% or 1,125 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cambridge invested in 0.02% or 1,763 shares. Kingdon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.8% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 151,980 shares. At National Bank has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Scout Investments reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.78 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 0.01% or 584 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,695 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp holds 0.04% or 65,291 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Comm, a Virginia-based fund reported 560 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.03% or 150 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 296,952 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Qs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 5,162 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated accumulated 75,215 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 601 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Lockheed Martin Mngmt Com holds 0.34% or 12,870 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration owns 1,100 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 458 shares valued at $229,014 was made by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of stock or 1,410 shares. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity.