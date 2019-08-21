Cibc World Markets Raised By $4.32 Million Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 310.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 166,102 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 219,626 shares with $5.85 million value, up from 53,524 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 1.26M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 40.24% above currents $28.88 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $35.0000 Reinitiate

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 53.57% above currents $19.21 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target. Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $2500 target in Monday, August 12 report.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 25,283 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cibc World Mkts Corporation invested in 219,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Llp has 0.21% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 78,930 shares. 73,284 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Primecap Management Ca has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). City Hldgs holds 0% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hartford Investment Mgmt invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Numerixs Invest owns 27,100 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 178,542 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 40,501 shares stake. 12,905 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Twenty First Centy Fox Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:FOX) stake by 154,761 shares to 82,727 valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 657,340 shares and now owns 241,188 shares. Arcosa Inc Com was reduced too.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Can Afford Some Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portola -4.8% alongside $200M share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for PTLA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, RH, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AVDR,GKOS,PTLA,ICUI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 23,400 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 41,580 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 329,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fosun Int Ltd has 0.16% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt L P accumulated 62,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 42,754 shares. Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 179,128 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Parametric Port Limited Com owns 67,941 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 830,822 shares. Macquarie has invested 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 5.14 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 39,495 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 0% or 200 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio.