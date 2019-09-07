Cibc World Markets Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Boosted by $781,648; Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Holding by $909,000 as Stock Value Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 495,025 shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 178.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 27,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 43,597 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas-based Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capital Invest Advisors reported 66,512 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts-based Colony Group has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Canyon Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 4.97M shares. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 32,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Miller Howard Incorporated Ny invested in 0.96% or 1.22M shares. 2.29M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 10,563 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 10.23 million shares. Tru Communications Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 13,844 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,320 shares to 8,432 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,813 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 436,134 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 199,572 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Shell Asset Management Com stated it has 69,132 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 32,524 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 114,990 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Spirit Of America Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 15,350 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 29,900 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 3,484 shares. Segment Wealth Management holds 0.06% or 2,905 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.37% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 241,000 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 18,226 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 493,600 shares.

